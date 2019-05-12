Andrew Kendall "Andy" Pruitt



Bluffton - Andrew Kendall Pruitt, 44, of Bluffton, SC, died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his residence.



Andy was born on November 19, 1974 in Jeffersonville, IN. He is the son of Gerald W. Pruitt and Vicky Bales Pruitt.



Andy was raised in Floyds Knobs, Indiana and graduated from Floyd Central High School. He attended Indiana University Southeast and Technical College of the Lowcountry. Andy worked as a Comptroller with The Gavigan Group in Beaufort, SC.



Andy was an avid Indiana University basketball fan and a proud Hoosier. He developed into quite the foodie over the years and was becoming the requested chef at family gatherings. Andy was always up to captain the Whaler for a day on the water, preferred a Jimmy Buffet song on the radio and enjoyed a fancy time at the pony track. He cherished his role as uncle but most importantly loved being a father.



In addition to his parents of Beaufort, SC, he is survived by his son, Jack Moser Pruitt, Jack's mother Marit Schuppert and her daughter, Francoise; his brother, Nick Pruitt and wife Lacie; his niece Eden and his nephew Will; all of Bluffton, SC. Andy is loved and will be missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins across Indiana, Kentucky, Florida and Georgia.



Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, May 15th from 5pm-8pm at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway Jeffersonville, IN. A private interment will be held on Thursday, May 16th at 10am at Walnut Ridge Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to DragonBoat Beaufort, P. O. Box 213, Beaufort, SC 29901.



Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory served the family locally. Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019