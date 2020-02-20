|
Andrew Ricketts Jr.
Louisville - 77, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ricketts; children, Vana Brown, Roland (Patricia) Ricketts, J'Vaughn (Yashica) Ricketts and DeAnn Ricketts; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 3 brothers.
Visitation: 10am-11:30am Wednesday, Mt Zion Baptist Church, 1472 Dixie Hwy, with funeral service to follow at 11:30am, burial in Highland Memory Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020