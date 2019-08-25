|
|
Andrew "Lamont" Ware
Louisville - 62 of Louisville passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was a United States Airforce Veteran where he was a MP. He was of the Christian Faith.
He is survived by 5 children: LaAndrea Samuels, Shanarra Gibbs, Steven Battle, Andrew Ware and Cierra Ware. 10 grandchildren, 2 Great-Grandchildren; Siblings: Jean Harris, Larry Ware, Tina Mills, Freddy Ware, Steve Ware, Michael Ware, Michelle Ware.
Funeral Services will be 12 Noon Thursday, August 22, 2019 Bible Way COGIC, 4211 Hale Street. Visitation with family and friends will be 10-12 Noon Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the church. Burial with Military Honors will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2019