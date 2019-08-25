Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Ware
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew "Lamont" Ware

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew "Lamont" Ware Obituary
Andrew "Lamont" Ware

Louisville - 62 of Louisville passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was a United States Airforce Veteran where he was a MP. He was of the Christian Faith.

He is survived by 5 children: LaAndrea Samuels, Shanarra Gibbs, Steven Battle, Andrew Ware and Cierra Ware. 10 grandchildren, 2 Great-Grandchildren; Siblings: Jean Harris, Larry Ware, Tina Mills, Freddy Ware, Steve Ware, Michael Ware, Michelle Ware.

Funeral Services will be 12 Noon Thursday, August 22, 2019 Bible Way COGIC, 4211 Hale Street. Visitation with family and friends will be 10-12 Noon Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the church. Burial with Military Honors will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now