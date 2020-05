Or Copy this URL to Share

Angel L. Henderson



Louisville - 39, of New Albany, In., passed away on Thursday May 7, 2020. after a long illness.



She was born May 31, 1980 in Louisville, Kentucky to Ralph and Deborah Gibbs. Angel worked as a Medical Assistant. She is survived by 2 daughters; Angelic Henderson and Sheniya Elder, a special friend; Sean Elder, mother; Deborah Conner, father; Ralph Gibbs (Delores), sister Ralphanea Gibbs, brothers; Dontae Duncan (Roneisa), Terrance Gibbs (Latrese), Marcus Logan (Cathy) and Derrick Logan. G. C. Williams in charge.









