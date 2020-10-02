Angel Montano Sr.Louisville - On October 1st, 2020 Angel Montano Sr., a loving father, grandfather, brother, and beloved friend returned home to his Heavenly Father. He was lovingly reunited with his parents, his wife Pat, two daughters-in-law, a son, Manuel.He is survived by the loves of his life, his children. Ángel Jr. (Debbie), Joe (Janet), Tony (Mindy), Gloria (Ralph), Miguel (Shannon), Maria (Chris). He was a selfless and beloved grandfather to 22 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.Ángel was born October 1st, 1940 in Mexico City, Mexico where his survived by 5 younger brothers and many other family members. He emigrated from Mexico in 1956 to become a jockey. At the age of 17, a spill from a horse eliminated his chances of becoming a race rider but his love for horses led him to becoming a Thoroughbred trainer in 1960. His horses won many races at tracks in Kentucky, Louisiana, Arkansas, Ohio, Illinois, and Indiana. He was a leading trainer at numerous meets during his career which spanned 60 years. He developed many nice horses over the years, but he also loved his relationship with clients, his current and past employees, his fellow trainers, and many race track employees.He never won the Kentucky Derby, but when asked he ever did, he would answer "Yes— eight times", which was a reference to his number of children. He was a hard worker and always looked forward to getting to his #8 barn at Churchill Downs. He was devoted to his family, his longtime employees, and his horses. He will be remembered by many as a good horseman, a good friend, and for drawing many laughs with his embellished stories, and joke telling while holding court at the track. He truly loved the game and will be missed by many.His family would like to thank the loving and caring team of doctors, nurses and care assistants at Baptist East hospital and Glen Ridge Health facility.A funeral service will be held at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd., East Louisville in Middletown, Ky. At 10 am on Thursday, October 8, 2020 with burial at Calvary cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Wednesday, October 7, at funeral home.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Backside Learning Center at Churchill Downs.