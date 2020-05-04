Angela F. Jekel



Louisville - Angela F. Jekel, 98 passed away Friday, May 1, 2020.



She was the former Angela Spanyer and a retired bookkeeper for Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, Audubon Hospital and the State of Kentucky.



She was preceded in death by her husbands Andrew E. Wright Sr., and William C. Jekel, parents August and Viola Spanyer, seven siblings, son Daniel M. Wright and 3 grandchildren.



Survivors include sons Andrew E., Joseph D., Michael S. and Matthew D. Wright, daughters Mary Karen Wright and Marcella Kim Robinson, 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, other family members Lynn, Betty, Chandra, Debbie and Laurie and multiple nieces, nephews and God children.



Private burial at Pennsylvania Run Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Nunnelley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.













