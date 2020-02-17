Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
508 Breckenridge Lane
Angela Frances Garr


1922 - 2020
Angela Frances Garr Obituary
Angela Frances Garr

Louisville - Angela Frances Garr, 97, of Louisville passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Seneca Place. She was born August 21, 1922 in Louisville to Theodore and Mary Virgil Haugh Angermeier. Angela was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

She is also preceded in death by her husband, Daniel J. Garr and her siblings.

Angela is survived by a son, Dennis J. Garr; grandchildren, Amanda Quiles (Michael), Dylan Garr and Dennis, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Caitlin and Noah; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Garr; former daughter-in-law, Joyce Garr and many nieces and nephews, niece, Janet Hensel who was her primary caregiver.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane with burial to follow in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews."

Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to Mass of the Air.

www,RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
