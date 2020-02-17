|
|
Angela Frances Garr
Louisville - Angela Frances Garr, 97, of Louisville passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Seneca Place. She was born August 21, 1922 in Louisville to Theodore and Mary Virgil Haugh Angermeier. Angela was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
She is also preceded in death by her husband, Daniel J. Garr and her siblings.
Angela is survived by a son, Dennis J. Garr; grandchildren, Amanda Quiles (Michael), Dylan Garr and Dennis, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Caitlin and Noah; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Garr; former daughter-in-law, Joyce Garr and many nieces and nephews, niece, Janet Hensel who was her primary caregiver.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane with burial to follow in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews."
Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to Mass of the Air.
www,RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020