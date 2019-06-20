|
|
Angela Metzler (Muench)
LOUISVILLE - 93, passed away peacefully Monday, June 17, 2019.
She was a homemaker and a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Angela was preceded in death by her sons, John and Stephen Metzler.
She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Norman Metzler Sr.; children, Norman "Bud" Metzler Jr. (Sue) and Helen Steier (Dennis); 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Christine "Sis" Burdick; and daughter-in-laws, Beverly and Terri Metzler.
Her celebration of life Mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Most Blessed Sacrament, 3509 Taylor Blvd. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Friday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mass of the Air, Little Sisters of the Poor or .
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 20, 2019