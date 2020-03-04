|
|
Anita C. Smith
Louisville - Anita C. Smith, 78, entered Eternal Life Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Anita was born in Washington County, Kentucky to the late Willie and Hattie Kelty. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Smith and her sons, Jerry Hamilton and Tim Hamilton.
Survivors include her daughters, Sharon Skipworth and Lisa Rogers (Greg); grandchildren, Chris, Trevor, Adam, Jonathan, Todd, Jessica, and Corey; sisters, Phyllis and Carrie; and nine great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 3-7 p.m. Sunday and 1-8 p.m. Monday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Martha Catholic Church, with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020