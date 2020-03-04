Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita C. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita C. Smith Obituary
Anita C. Smith

Louisville - Anita C. Smith, 78, entered Eternal Life Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Anita was born in Washington County, Kentucky to the late Willie and Hattie Kelty. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Smith and her sons, Jerry Hamilton and Tim Hamilton.

Survivors include her daughters, Sharon Skipworth and Lisa Rogers (Greg); grandchildren, Chris, Trevor, Adam, Jonathan, Todd, Jessica, and Corey; sisters, Phyllis and Carrie; and nine great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 3-7 p.m. Sunday and 1-8 p.m. Monday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Martha Catholic Church, with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Download Now