Anita Harris
Mt. Washington - Mrs. Anita Louise (Ham) Harris, age 57, of Mt. Washington returned to her Heavenly Father on December 16, 2019. Mrs. Harris was born on March 4, 1962 in Louisville, KY to the late James and Mary (White) Ham. Mrs. Harris was a homemaker. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; husband, Darrell Harris; and siblings, Jim Ham and Lisa Ham-Vittitow.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Clayton, Ethan and Katherine Harris; siblings, Mary Lou Andres, Sue Dillman (Bob) and Loretta Shaw; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral service will be conducted at noon on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment in Mt. Washington Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Saturday from 10 am until time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the . Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019