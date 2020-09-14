1/1
Anita Hightower
1937 - 2020
Anita Hightower

Louisville - Anita Hightower, 82, passed away September 11, 2020, with her family by her side.

Born Nov. 13, 1937 in Louisville, Anita graduated from Manual High in 1955, and in 1960 married the love of her life, Jim Hightower. She became the matriarch of a loving and close family.

Anita is survived by her children, Mikey, Steve (Linda), Saundra and Tim (Christina), sister Marge (Jennifer), 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Anita was a member of First Church of the Nazarene and was especially grateful for the many years of Christian learning and fellowship she enjoyed. Above all else, Anita enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She lived the lesson of the Widow's Mite and for anyone who needed, her door was open. She was a kind, generous and compassionate woman and she will be dearly missed.

Arrangements and services are trusted to the Evergreen Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Burial is in the Evergreen Cemetery.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
SEP
16
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
5023661481
