Anita Louise McGinnis
Louisville - On April 19, 2020, Anita McGinnis passed away peacefully at the age of 82. Anita was the mother of three children, and grandmother of one beautiful granddaughter. She was also a sister, an aunt, and a beloved friend to many.
Anita spent her life as a teacher, an artist, and a progressive. She was a forward thinker and lover of learning, politics, and reading. She was always ahead of her time, and her ideology was formed by a love of family and the world around her. She had a passion for painting, sculpture, and writing. Our homes are graced with her beautiful paintings, handmade cards, and delightful stories of her childhood and colorful life. She was well known for her wit and sense of humor, and the sound of her laughter will be missed.
Anita was preceded in death by her parents, Aloysius and Zedith Jacobs. She is survived by her children, Muggs (Michelle), Cathie, and Matt, and her beloved granddaughter, Katie. Her sisters, Sandy and Dee, and brother Wishy. Her niece Kelly, nephew Eddie, great nephews Christopher, Nicholas, RJ, and great niece Elizabeth, as well as extended nieces and greats.
Due to these extraordinary times, the memorial service for Anita will need to be delayed. However, memories and thoughts can be saved in the obituary section on the Arch L. Heady funeral home site at www.archlheadycralle.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020