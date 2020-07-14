Anita Maum
Crestwood -
Anita Maum passed away peacefully at her home in Crestwood, KY surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
She was born April 11, 1927 in Fiume, Italy (today's Rijeka, Croatia) to Rosa and Santo Blasich, the youngest of a large Italian family.
As a teenager, Anita survived World War II, often recounting many dangerous and historic events witnessed by her during those years. After the war, she visited her sister in Germany where she met the love of her life, Reginald Maum (Papi), a handsome U.S. Army sergeant. They had two children, Rosie and Robert, and, as a military family, moved often around Germany and Europe.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, Papi and Anita were separated for several years. During that time, she worked hard to raise her children, making sure they had everything they needed to be happy and to get a good education.
When Anita and Papi reunited, they moved to Louisville where they spent many years enjoying life, traveling, going shopping, and visiting family and friends. Anita loved to watch soap operas, play Bingo, and cook. She was most famous for her mouthwatering lasagne. She also loved to dress elegantly and had a considerable collection of high-heel shoes.
Anita was also a resilient and strong woman. She got her driver's license at the age of sixty so she could take her husband to the VA hospital after he became ill and needed frequent visits there. She suffered a stroke when she was eighty six but continued to live life with zest and passion, making many new friends at the TriCare Adult Daycare Center in Buckner. She survived two major surgeries in 2019 but ultimately succumbed to cancer.
Anita's loving, caring, and positive spirit will be forever missed. She inspired many and her passing will leave a deep void in all those who loved her.
Visitations are scheduled for Friday, July 17 at 10 am, followed by a funeral mass at 11 am; both events will take place at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 212 Mt. Mercy Dr., Pewee Valley, KY 40056. A private inurnment ceremony will be held after the mass at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oldham County Humane Society, https://www.humanesocietyoldhamcounty.com condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com