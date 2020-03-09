|
|
Anita Readmon Muensterman
Louisville - Anita Readmon Muensterman, born September 10,1942, passed away on Sunday March 8, 2020, due to complications of a long battle with a liver disease. She was 77 years old. She was preceded in death by her father and mother.
"Nita," as she was known to friends, was an avid bridge player, painter, and singer. She was a dedicated nurse who loved the challenge of healing body, mind, and spirit of all of her patients. Nita will be lovingly remembered by her husband, William "Willie" of 56 years, her three children, Jill Everett, Jeff Muensterman, and Gina Tutwiler, four grandchildren, as well as three great grandchildren.
Nita will be cremated and a small service will be held in the open- air chapel at Cave Hill Cemetery at 701 Baxter Avenue Louisville KY at 2p.m. on Friday, March 13th. Friends and family are invited to attend. Flowers may be sent thru Nanz and Kraft Florist with delivery to the chapel at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020