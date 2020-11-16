1/
Anita (House) Reynolds
Anita (House) Reynolds

Louisville - 74, a Louisville native, passed away on the morning of November 13, 2020 under the supportive care of Rolling Hills Healthcare Center staff in New Albany, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents Wilbur and Lorena House. A proud graduate of Central High School and the University of Louisville, she worked as a drug and alcohol counselor for adults in recovery. She also spent many years of her life in the Indianapolis area before returning to be closer to her beloved hometown for the past few years. Any desired expressions of love can be sent as a donation in her name to the Alzheimer's Association at www.azl.org in order to bless others in need. A private burial service will be handled by A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19, 2020.
or

