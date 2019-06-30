Services
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Stephens church
1018 S 15th St
Louisville, KY
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St Stephens church
1018 S 15th St
Louisville, KY
Resources
Anitha Louise Herndon


1936 - 2019
Anitha Louise Herndon Obituary
Anitha Louise Herndon

Louisville - Anitha Louise Herndon was born on May 12, 1936 to the union of Paul N Herndon and Flossie J Curd. Anitha married Theodore R Wade at a very young age and to this union, two children, Michael and Michelle, were born. She later married Ferdinando (Freddie) L Robinson, Sr. and had two more children, Ferdinando, Jr. and Ramon.

In 1990 she retired from the KFC Corporate Headquarters in Louisville after 20 years of employment. In May of the same year,1990, she joined St Stephens church under the Pastoral Leadership of Rev. Kevin W, Cosby. She as an avid church worker as a Sunday School teacher and a regular attendee at the Noonday Bible Study until she fell ill and had to move to Marietta, GA to live with her one daughter, Michelle.

She passed at 83 years old on Thursday, June 27, 2019. She leaves behind four loving children (above), one step-son William Grundy, Jr., and 13 Grandchildren: Mika, Janelle, Michael, Jr., Stevie, Jermaine, Melissa, Melinda, Cameron, Amber, Adia, Ferdinando, III, Ayanna, and Israel. She leaves behind 9 great grandchildren who will miss her immensely.

Her funeral will be held on Monday, July 8th with viewing at 10:00 am and the service at 11:00 am at St Stephens church, 1018 S 15th St, Louisville, KY. Internment will follow at the Barber Family Cemetery in Glasgow, KY. She will be greatly missed by all of her family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 30, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
