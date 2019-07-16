|
Ann Bronger Martin
Louisville - 95, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was born January 8, 1924, in Louisville, a daughter of the late Ralph Bronger and Mary Elizabeth Bronger.
Ann was a homemaker and co-owner of the former Kelly's Lounge.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Bill Martin; her parents; and siblings, Ralph, Paul, Ruth, Bob, and Raymond.
Survivors include her children, Debra French, Bill Martin, Jr. (Brenda), Jayne Crow (John); 8 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church, 1104 S. 6th St., with entombment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 -8 p.m. Wednesday at Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mass of the Air.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 16, 2019