Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:30 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Burgess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Burgess


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ann Burgess Obituary
Ann Burgess

Prospect - Ann Burgess, 87 of Prospect passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019.

She was born November 3, 1931 in Haselmuhl, Germany. She came to America with her husband who was a Pilot in the U.S. Air Force. He later became an Attorney in the Louisville area while Ann was a Homemaker and raised their two children.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years , Elmo Burgess; and her son Steven Burgess.

Survivors include her daughter, Annette Burgess, twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 6:30 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road. Visitation will be held from 3:00PM-6:30 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Please visit www.archlheadywestport.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now