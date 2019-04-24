|
Ann Burgess
Prospect - Ann Burgess, 87 of Prospect passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019.
She was born November 3, 1931 in Haselmuhl, Germany. She came to America with her husband who was a Pilot in the U.S. Air Force. He later became an Attorney in the Louisville area while Ann was a Homemaker and raised their two children.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years , Elmo Burgess; and her son Steven Burgess.
Survivors include her daughter, Annette Burgess, twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 6:30 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road. Visitation will be held from 3:00PM-6:30 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019