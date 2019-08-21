Services
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
(502) 896-8821
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
Ann Caroline Roth

Louisville - Ann Caroline Roth, 93, passed away on August 18, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was a member of St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church.

Ann is survived by her 3 children, Susan (Paul), Martin "Bucky" (Carol), and Danny (Kathy); grandchildren, Bryan Roth, Brandon Roth, Ashley Jaha (Nick), Callie Roth, and Rodricka Tillman; great-grandchildren, Kristen (Brian), Jadyn, Chance, Hattie, Tyler, Demetrus, Alyiah, and Teschera; great-great-grandchildren, Kenley, Carter, and Caden; special niece, Ann Marie Neptin; and some special friends.

She was preceded in passing by her loving husband of 53 years, Jerome J. Roth; son, Russell Roth; and sister, Rose Tavani.

The family would like to thank the staff at Nazareth Home Clifton for their loving care.

A service in Ann's honor will be held on Friday, August 23, at 1 PM, at the Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 PM and Friday from 11 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Ann will be laid to rest following the service at Cave Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church, 2119 Payne St.

Please visit www.archlheadycralle.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
