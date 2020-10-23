Ann Coombs Winters



Ann Coombs Winters passed away on August 26, 2020 in Houston, Texas after extensive and well fought battle against cancer. Ann's ashes were laid to rest in Roatan at the dive buoy named "Pieces Rising" on October 9th, 2020. Ann was born on March 2, 1958 to Charles Lentz Coombs and Betty McAfee Coombs. Ann grew up in Louisville and was a 1976 graduate of Wagner High School. After high school Ann attended the University of Kentucky. Upon moving from Lexington KY to the Florida Keys Ann met the love of her life, Ronald Winters. Their life together began on March 21st, 1981 when they were married at sea on Ron's boat appropriately named "Dream Boat Anney" with their immediate family in attendance. Their life together consisted of moving all over the US from the Florida Keys to as far northwest as Wyoming and moving every 5-7 years with stops in various cities. Before moving to Anney's dream home in Roatan, an island off the coast of Honduras, they were living in Mt. Dora Florida where Ann was the founder of a fantastic restaurant named Pisces Rising that is still in business today.



During Ann's illness and with great surprise to Ann, many of her dear friends contributed towards purchasing a dive buoy and named it in honor of one of Ann's many accomplishments…her restaurant in Mt. Dora, Pisces Rising.



Ann was preceded in death by her Father Charles, Mother Betty and her Brother Davy. She is survived by her husband Ronald Winters and his devoted daughter Deborah who along with Ron cared for Ann in the last days of her life. Ann is also survived by cousins and many dedicated friends.



Alone I will never be



I've found eternal comfort in the sea



And when the sun sets on the ocean blue



Remember me as I remember you



Go live life as full as you can be



I'm now at peace and I am free.









