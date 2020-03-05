|
|
Ann Duvall Crowe
Louisville - Passed away on March 2, 2020 in Louisville, KY. She was born to the late William S. and May R. Duvall on April 11, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan.
She was a graduate of Elkhorn High School, Frankfort, KY and attended University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY.
Mrs. Crowe retired from state government and also worked for National Distilleries, George T. Stagg Distillery, H & R Block, Louisville Urban League and Derby Day at Churchill Downs.
She was a member of Highview Baptist Church, Fegenbush Lane, Louisville, KY, and a former member of the First Baptist Church, St. Clair Street, Frankfort, KY.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Joseph F. Cross; son, Jerry Combs, Jr.; grandson, James E. McDaniel, Jr.; brother, William T. Duvall; and a sister, Agnes D. Underwood.
She leaves behind her daughters, Laura Thompson, of Frankfort KY, and Sarah Combs, of Knoxville, TN; a grandson, Christopher Cross (Amanda), of Frankfort, KY; a great-granddaughter, Audra Cross; and great-grandson, Coen Cross, of Frankfort; a sister, Barbara Capsel, of Louisville, KY; and a brother, John Duvall (Sondra),of Frankfort, KY; and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Cremation services were provided by Heady-Hardy Funeral Home.
In memory of Ann, donations may be given to the Humane Society or St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020