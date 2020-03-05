Services
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Crowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Duvall Crowe


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Duvall Crowe

Louisville - Passed away on March 2, 2020 in Louisville, KY. She was born to the late William S. and May R. Duvall on April 11, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan.

She was a graduate of Elkhorn High School, Frankfort, KY and attended University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY.

Mrs. Crowe retired from state government and also worked for National Distilleries, George T. Stagg Distillery, H & R Block, Louisville Urban League and Derby Day at Churchill Downs.

She was a member of Highview Baptist Church, Fegenbush Lane, Louisville, KY, and a former member of the First Baptist Church, St. Clair Street, Frankfort, KY.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Joseph F. Cross; son, Jerry Combs, Jr.; grandson, James E. McDaniel, Jr.; brother, William T. Duvall; and a sister, Agnes D. Underwood.

She leaves behind her daughters, Laura Thompson, of Frankfort KY, and Sarah Combs, of Knoxville, TN; a grandson, Christopher Cross (Amanda), of Frankfort, KY; a great-granddaughter, Audra Cross; and great-grandson, Coen Cross, of Frankfort; a sister, Barbara Capsel, of Louisville, KY; and a brother, John Duvall (Sondra),of Frankfort, KY; and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Cremation services were provided by Heady-Hardy Funeral Home.

In memory of Ann, donations may be given to the Humane Society or St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -