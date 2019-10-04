|
Ann Eileen Kleine-Kracht (Winebrenner)
Louisville - Ann E. Kleine-Kracht, 79, went to be with her Lord on Monday, September 30, 2019. Ann was born on April 14, 1940 to Eileen A. and Earl G. Winebrenner, Sr. in Louisville, KY.
Ann loved to learn and relished new adventures. She was a proud graduate of Presentation Academy, Spalding University (BS), University of Louisville (MA), and Indiana University (PhD).
Ann was the founding Dean of the Lansing School of Nursing at Bellarmine College. It was during her 17 years there that she felt she made an impact on nursing, guiding the design of programs to meet the needs of the working RN and those nurses living in Appalachia and other outlying areas of Kentucky and surrounding states. She traveled many miles establishing and teaching in the "Outreach Program". She was also an International Public Speaker/Humorist and a family therapist.
Ann was an active in many organizations over her lifetime, but most recently was an active member of St. Agnes Catholic Parish, Bellarmine University Women's Council, the Lambda Psi chapter of Sigma International, and National Speaker's Association. She was also proud to have chaired the Presentation Board of Trustees. Ann had a beautiful spirit and a deep and everlasting love for God, her husband, and her family, which gave her the strength behind her laugh and ever-present sense of humor.
Those left to cherish her memory and life are her son Paul, Jr. (Jean) Kleine-Kracht, daughters Eileen Foote (Kevin) and Theresa Canaday (Shawn), grandchildren (whom she adored) Paul III (Miriam) and Sara Kleine-Kracht, Jacob Foote, and Nicholas and Ella Canaday, brother David Winebrenner (Shirley), sisters Kathy DeMar (Joe) and Elizabeth Clines (Tom), and many nephews and nieces she loved as her own children.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 28 years, Paul B. Kleine-Kracht, Sr. on September 28, 1990, her brother, Earl G. Winebrenner, Jr. and her parents.
She has touched many people and will be missed by all. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. on Sunday, October 6th at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. The funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1920 Newburg Road.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ann E. Kleine-Kracht Nursing Award through the Lambda Psi chapter of Sigma International or the Anchal Project. Condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019