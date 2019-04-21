|
Ann Elizabeth Slaton Langford
Louisville - 76, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019.
She was a member of Green Castle Baptist Church, Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority, Inc.and a Counselor for JCPS.
Survivors: husband, Harvey Langford; 3 children, Lisa L. Langford, William H. Langford, and Elizabeth A. Langford (Kindu Franklin); 4 grandsons, Michael L. Turpin, David L. Turpin, Rahsaan A. Langford and Harvey L. Langford; brother, Rufus Sherman Slaton Jr., (Shirley); sisters, Kathy Slaton Tunstill, and Angela Slaton, a host of relative and friends.
Visitation: 10am -12pm Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Green Castle Baptist Church, 4970 Murphy Lane, with the funeral service to follow at noon, entombment in Resthaven Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019