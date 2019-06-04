|
Ann Gabehart
Louisville - 93, passed away June 1, 2019.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mike Gabehart (Donna), Sue Chapman (Morris), and Denise Kuhn (P.D.); grandchildren, Chris Chapman, Kevin Chapman, Tracie Holman (Ryan), Courtney Adams (Zach), and Clay Kuhn; 9 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and her longtime friend, Jim Sheffield.
The funeral service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 2 pm at Evergreen Funeral Home Dignity Chapel with entombment at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2 pm-8 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in memory of Ann may be made to Saint Bernard Catholic Church, 5075 KY 551, Liberty, KY 42539.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 4, 2019