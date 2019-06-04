Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
Ann Gabehart Obituary
Ann Gabehart

Louisville - 93, passed away June 1, 2019.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mike Gabehart (Donna), Sue Chapman (Morris), and Denise Kuhn (P.D.); grandchildren, Chris Chapman, Kevin Chapman, Tracie Holman (Ryan), Courtney Adams (Zach), and Clay Kuhn; 9 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and her longtime friend, Jim Sheffield.

The funeral service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 2 pm at Evergreen Funeral Home Dignity Chapel with entombment at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2 pm-8 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in memory of Ann may be made to Saint Bernard Catholic Church, 5075 KY 551, Liberty, KY 42539.

Please visit www.evergreen-louisville.com to share your memories of Ann with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 4, 2019
