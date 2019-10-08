Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Ann Goddard Pittenger

Ann Goddard Pittenger Obituary
Ann Goddard Pittenger

Louisville - 90, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Baptist Hospital East with family by her side. She was a lifetime resident of Louisville. She was a member of Douglas Blvd. Christian Church and long time devoted docent at the Louisville Zoo. After moving to the Masonic Home Campus she was the instigator of many memorable gatherings at Garnett Hall.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, John S. Pittenger.

She is survived by her children, Andrea, John (Diane), and Penny Webster (David); three grandchildren, Melissa (Carl) Anderson, Michael (Ashley) Webster, and Ben (Deanna) Webster, and four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., October 12, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, Ky 40205. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m., until the time of service at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Louisville Zoo or Douglas Blvd. Christian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
