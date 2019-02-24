Services
Ann Hodges
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
9616 Westport Road
Louisville, KY
Ann Head Hodges

Louisville - Ann Head Hodges went to be with the Lord on February 15, 2019 after a short time in hospice care. She was 86 years young. Ann was born in North Carolina but spent most of her life in Louisville. A hard-working and conscientious administrative professional, Ann enjoyed a lengthy and fulfilling career in the legal and financial services industries. She spent her last years happily at Brownsboro Park, where she was surrounded by many friends, a caring and compassionate staff, and her beloved feline companion, Elliot.

Ann was a lifelong Episcopalian who spent decades helping and serving others in Christ's name, most recently as an Order of St. Luke prayer-team member, lay reader, and Eucharistic visitor. A distinguished graduate of Atherton High School, Ann was a self-professed lover of words, known by all for her quick wit and sparkling sense of humor. Ann spoke Spanish and derived great pleasure from sharing puns, doing crossword puzzles, playing Scrabble, and watching college basketball.

She is survived by a daughter, Laura Mahoney Benneyworth (Albert), two sons, Mike and Mark Mahoney, and ten grandchildren.

Ann's memorial will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 9616 Westport Road, Louisville, KY 40241.

The family is deeply grateful for the compassionate treatment and attention Ann received at Norton's Transitional Care Unit. The family suggests donating in her name to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
