Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Second Presbyterian Church
3701 Old Brownsboro Rd
Louisville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Second Presbyterian Church
3701 Old Brownsboro Rd
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Sanderlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Hutchinson Sanderlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Hutchinson Sanderlin Obituary
Ann Hutchinson Sanderlin

Louisville - Sanderlin, Ann Hutchinson, 91, passed away at her home on January 6, 2020. Ann was a homemaker who was actively involved in the community.

She was a graduate of the Louisville Collegiate School ('47) and Wellesley College ('51). She has resided in Louisville since her early teens and lived in Shelby County, on one of the family farms, for 12 years (1983-95).

Ann was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church, the Pendennis Club, the Louisville Country Club, Colonial Dames, and The Mayflower Society. She was a former president of the Louisville Chapter of Historic Homes and a Regent at Farmington. She was very active in supporting local historical sites such as Farmington and Locust Grove. She was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church of Shelbyville and a supporter of the Shelby County Historical Society and the Shelby Community Theatre.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Becky Hutchinson Wyer of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL who died in 2013, and her husband, John B. Sanderlin, who died in 1997. She is survived by two sons (George and Kim Sanderlin), two nieces (Jean and Melissa Wyer), two grandchildren (Annie Sanderlin Nalley and Carolyn Lee Sanderlin), and three great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Hosparus of Louisville and Senior Helpers for their great and kind care.

Visitation will be at the Second Presbyterian Church (3701 Old Brownsboro Rd. Louisville, Kentucky 40207) at 12:00 PM on January 10th with a funeral service at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at the Cave Hill Cemetary.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ann H. Sanderlin Historical Donor Advised Fund (AHS DAF) to promote the preservation of history in the area, or to Hosparus of Louisville (P.O. Box 35425 Louisville, Kentucky 40232). For the AHS DAF, please make checks out to "Fidelity Investments FBO," and mail to Kentucky Planning Partners, 9300 Shelbyville Rd., Suite 1310, Louisville, KY 40222.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -