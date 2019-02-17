|
Ann L. Krueger
Louisville - Ann L. Krueger, 91 of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, February 13th, 2019.
She was a member of Southeast Christian Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Dr. Howard W. Krueger, her parents and 7 siblings.
She is survived by her two daughters, Phyllis Rexroat (Daryl), Kim Wornall (Hume), four grandchildren, Payne Wornall (Kacy), Parker Wornall (Sheri), Kelly Keehner (Don) and Lisa Miller, 9 great-grandchildren , one sister, Edith Murilla and her sister-in-laws, Dorothy Krause and Ginny Doll.
Visitation will be Monday, February 18th from 11AM to 1PM with her Funeral Service to follow at 1PM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Southeast Christian Church or a Charity of Donors Choice in Ann's name.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019