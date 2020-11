Or Copy this URL to Share

Lawrenceburg - 83, passed Nov. 14, 2020. A member of the Southern Star Baptist Church, survivors include sisters, Rose W. Cunningham and Geneva E. Howard. Private services will be held at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home with Dr. Barry C. Johnson, Sr. officiating.









