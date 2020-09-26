1/1
Ann Lenora (Hayes) Bareis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Lenora Bareis (Hayes)

Louisville - 91, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on September 25, 2020.

She was a member of Mary Queen of Peace and a retired Sales Representative at Sears. Let the good times roll!

She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Bareis, Sr.; son, Edward A. Bareis, Jr. Ann was the last of her siblings.

She is survived by her daughters, Peggy Wahl (Danny), Kitty Vincent (Greg) and Rosie Bareis (Roger); sons, Pat Bareis (Janet), Dan Bareis (Lisa) and Tim Bareis (Julie); 21 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

Her Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Mary Queen of Peace, 4005 Dixie Highway with burial in St. Michael Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be 2 - 8 p.m. Monday at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Mary Queen of Peace
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved