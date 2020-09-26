Ann Lenora Bareis (Hayes)Louisville - 91, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on September 25, 2020.She was a member of Mary Queen of Peace and a retired Sales Representative at Sears. Let the good times roll!She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Bareis, Sr.; son, Edward A. Bareis, Jr. Ann was the last of her siblings.She is survived by her daughters, Peggy Wahl (Danny), Kitty Vincent (Greg) and Rosie Bareis (Roger); sons, Pat Bareis (Janet), Dan Bareis (Lisa) and Tim Bareis (Julie); 21 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.Her Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Mary Queen of Peace, 4005 Dixie Highway with burial in St. Michael Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be 2 - 8 p.m. Monday at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road.