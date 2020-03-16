|
|
Ann Lichtenwalter Underhill
Ann Underhill, 89, born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on July 10, 1930, returned peacefully to her heavenly Father on March 13, 2020, joining her husband George T. Underhill, Jr. She was raised in Short Hills, New Jersey, and attended kindergarten with George, and later, Kent Place High School and Wheaton College. After marrying George in 1951, the couple moved to Illinois where they graduated from the University of Illinois. Ann was a member of Pi Phi Sorority.
After graduation, they resided in Northbook, Illinois, until moving with their four children to Louisville, Kentucky, in 1961. Ann played an integral part in her children's lives by participating in their church, school, Girl Scout, Boy Scout and sports activities. She was George's staunch supporter in numerous business and civic organizations. In 1971, the couple founded Underhill Associates, which still thrives today. In 1991, Ann was Crime Stoppers of Louisville's Chairperson, when they hosted the International Convention in Louisville, and President George H. W. Bush was their keynote speaker. She and George were members of Southeast Christian Church, where they were marriage mentors and participated in mission trips.
She enjoyed needlepointing, painting, playing the piano, cooking and hosting many memorable gatherings for friends and family. An avid golfer, Ann was a member of Big Springs Country Club in Louisville, and Wyndemere Country Club in Naples, Florida. She also loved competing in almost every game including Gin, Bridge and Bocce. Most importantly, Ann taught and lived by precious lessons of life that will live on with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and generations to come.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents Homer and Ruth Lichtenwalter, her brother Homer Lichtenwalter, III, and her beloved husband of 60 years, George. She will be deeply missed by her four children Deborah Underhill, George T. Underhill lll (Colleen), Valerie Fuchs (Axel) and Jeffrey Underhill (Maureen), her ten grandchildren George T. Underhill IV (Jamie), Colin Underhill (Natalie), Jordan King (Clark), Channing Flaherty, (Bryan), Christoph Fuchs (Mariana), Stephanie Fuchs, Sabine Fuchs, Markus Fuchs, Martha Ann Pavoni (Andrew) and Margaux Hale (Connor) and her seventeen great-grandchildren.
The family offers its sincere gratitude to the staff at Episcopal Church Home. The four children will host a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Sacred Heart Schools or the Downtown Rotary Club Foundation Education Fund.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020