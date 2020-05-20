Ann Louise Durbin
Louisville - Ann Louise Durbin passed away in Lexington, Kentucky on May 19, 2020 at the age of 92.
Louise was born June 7, 1927 at Leitchfield, Kentucky to Ralph and Minnie Davis. She graduated from Clarkson High School. She married James Tilden Durbin Jr. of Sunfish, Kentucky on September 11, 1946. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jim, daughter, Regina Louise Jenkins (Carl), and siblings, Bill Davis, John Davis, Mary Davis Duvall, Jim Davis, and David Davis.
She is survived by her children, Carol Ann Straub (Jim), James Richard Durbin (Joyce), William Robert Durbin (Paula), Marilyn Diane Barker (Bob), her brother, Thomas Edward Davis (Gabriela), 16 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren.
She attended Holy Family Catholic Church in Louisville from 1957, where she was a member of the Altar Sodality. She relocated to Lexington in 2017.
A funeral Mass will be conducted at Holy Family Catholic Church at 11 AM on Saturday, May 23. Social distancing practices will apply. Friends are invited to share memories and messages of support with the family at www.ratterman.com. Donations in memory of Louise may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road are handling the funeral arrangements.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020.