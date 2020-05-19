Ann M. LauferCorydon - 82, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Harrison County Hospital Corydon IN.She was the former Ann Marita Conder, formerly of Louisville, a former telephone operator at the old St. Joseph's Infirmary and a former clerk at the old P. I. BurksCompany. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church (Bradford IN), the Multiple Sclerosis Society, and Ursuline Academy Alumni.She brought kindness to everyone she met.She was preceded in death by her husband, John Charles Laufer Jr.; a sister, Joyce Conder; and brothers, Tony Conder and Robert "Chuck" Conder.She is survived by her son, John Charles "Jack" Laufer III (Sharon T. Laufer MD); a daughter, Mary Kim Motherwell (Steve); grandchildren, Lee Ferree, Lori Ferree and Sarah Laufer Bruns (Erik); a sister, Martha Feather; and brothers, Charles "Duck" Conder, Joe Conder (Bernice), and Steve Conder (Jeanette).Her funeral services were private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Embry-Bosse Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.Memorial gifts may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, St. Michael Catholic Church 11400 Farmers Lane NE Greenville IN 47124 or the Harrison County Hospital Foundation 1140 Hospital Drive NW Corydon IN 47112.