Ann M. Laufer
1938 - 2020
Ann M. Laufer

Corydon - 82, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Harrison County Hospital Corydon IN.

She was the former Ann Marita Conder, formerly of Louisville, a former telephone operator at the old St. Joseph's Infirmary and a former clerk at the old P. I. Burks

Company. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church (Bradford IN), the Multiple Sclerosis Society, and Ursuline Academy Alumni.

She brought kindness to everyone she met.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Charles Laufer Jr.; a sister, Joyce Conder; and brothers, Tony Conder and Robert "Chuck" Conder.

She is survived by her son, John Charles "Jack" Laufer III (Sharon T. Laufer MD); a daughter, Mary Kim Motherwell (Steve); grandchildren, Lee Ferree, Lori Ferree and Sarah Laufer Bruns (Erik); a sister, Martha Feather; and brothers, Charles "Duck" Conder, Joe Conder (Bernice), and Steve Conder (Jeanette).

Her funeral services were private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Embry-Bosse Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, St. Michael Catholic Church 11400 Farmers Lane NE Greenville IN 47124 or the Harrison County Hospital Foundation 1140 Hospital Drive NW Corydon IN 47112.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 19 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
EMBRY-BOSSE FUNERAL HOME
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Kathy Ulmer
Kathy Ulmer
Friend
