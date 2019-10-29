|
|
Ann M. Russell Hays
Louisville - Ann Marie Russell Hays, age 88, passed away peacefully on October 29 surrounded by her family. She was born on Jan 30, 1931 to the late Dean and Corinne Russell. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Ann was a long time member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. She was an active participant of the RCIA program and the care of the elderly. She also particularly enjoyed her time at Keneseth Israel Preschool where she was a teacher's aide into her eighties.
Along with her parents, Ann is preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Gary Peak (Cathy), Robert Peak, Pamela Williams (Doug), Lisa Cameron (Ross); nine grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren.
Her funeral mass will be celebrated at 12:00 pm Saturday November 2 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40222 with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 11:30 am to 12:00 pm at the church prior to the mass.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019