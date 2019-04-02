|
Ann Marie (Hicks) Cook
Louisville - Ann Marie (Hicks) Cook, 79, of Louisville passed away Friday, March 29, 2019.
Ann was born October 7, 1939 in Dant Station, KY., daughter of the late Howard and Generose Hicks. She is a member of Incarnation Catholic Church and a retired realtor for Century 21.
Also preceded in death by her brother, Ben Hicks.
Survivors include her husband, James B. "Jim" Cook; two children, James H. Cook (Sherri) and Kimberly Ann Berger (Scott); a sister, Elizabeth "Betty Lou" Louise Staley (Don); four grandchildren and two step great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11:00AM Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, KY. Visitation will be 12:00-8:00PM Tuesday.
Memorial gifts to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 2, 2019