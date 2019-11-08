Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Ann Matherly Obituary
Ann Matherly

Louisville - Ann Matherly, 92, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Destin Florida.

She is survived by her husband of 7 1/2 years, Don; children, Donna Gail Beckers (Larry, deceased), Larry Matherly (Jennifer), and Gerald Matherly; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

Ann was a member of Highview Baptist Church.

Visitation is 1:00 - 4:30pm Sunday, November 10 at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Burial is private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Volunteers of America or any .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
