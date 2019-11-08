|
Ann Matherly
Louisville - Ann Matherly, 92, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Destin Florida.
She is survived by her husband of 7 1/2 years, Don; children, Donna Gail Beckers (Larry, deceased), Larry Matherly (Jennifer), and Gerald Matherly; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
Ann was a member of Highview Baptist Church.
Visitation is 1:00 - 4:30pm Sunday, November 10 at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Burial is private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Volunteers of America or any .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019