Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY
Louisville - Ann Pendleton Anderson, born November 29, 1932 passed away on March 14, 2019.

She worked for Southern Bell Telephone Company.

Ann is survived by her two sisters, Mildred Pendleton Schneiders and Carolyn House and several nieces and nephews.

Her Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
