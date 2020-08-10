1/1
Ann Pennington York Franklin
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Pennington York Franklin

Louisville - Ann Pennington York Franklin passed away August 9, 2020 at the Episcopal Church Home in Louisville. She was born November 22, 1923 in Crockett County TN, the daughter of Willard York and Mary Lucille Pennington York. She graduated from Atherton High School and received a BS degree from the University of Louisville in 1943.

Ann was a chemist at Brown Forman during World War II until marrying the boss. She returned to college and received a MA in Education and a MS in Library Science from Spalding University. She worked for many years as a consultant and archivist for the Jefferson County Schools. Upon retirement she found her passion for genealogy.

Ann was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, founding member of the Louisville Genealogy Society, founding member and registrar of First Families of Kentucky, member of First Families of Tennessee and First Families of Georgia, former chapter regent of the John Marshall Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, member of the Daughters of the War of 1812, Huguenot Society, Colonial Dames of the XVII Century, Magna Carta Society, Descendants of Early Quakers, and many others. She was a charter member of Joyous Singers, and a charter member of Christ Church United Methodist.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Carl Cecil Franklin. She is survived by her daughter Ann Franklin Redmond "Pennie"(husband Skip), Lexington, KY, and a grandson William Wesley Redmond "Wes", Lexington, KY She also leaves behind a special friend Clarese Fuller.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jane Cornett and the entire staff of the Episcopal Church Home for their wonderful care.

Due to Covid-19 there will be no services. Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Park, with arrangements provided by Pearson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to the Episcopal Church Home, 7504 Westport Rd., Louisville, KY 40222, or John Marshall Chapter DAR, c/o Rebekah Malone, 5321 Cross Creek Drive, Crestwood, KY 40014-8621.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved