Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Ann Raley Mitchell


1939 - 2019
Ann Raley Mitchell Obituary
Ann Raley Mitchell

Louisville - Ann Raley Mitchell, 80, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019.

Ann was born June 18, 1939 in Beaver Dam, KY to the late Stanley and Glendene Raley. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Susan Hardison and Lois Jean Timmons; two brothers, Clinton and Harlan Raley and son-in-law, Carl Silliman.

She was a member of Parkland Baptist Church and passed away peacefully with her family by her side. "Miss Ann" lived her life with grace, kindness and compassion. She was a living example of "doing what is right and doing what is good". She brought joy into a room with her infectious laughter and will be missed by many.

Ann was the beloved wife of the late Norman T. Mitchell; much loved mother of Diana Gail Silliman and Rebecca Middleton (Terry); cherished grandmother of Katelyn Hellige Bishop (Billy) and Jack Hellige. Her caregiver, Davietta Wilson also survives.

Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Thursday, September 26th at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, followed by entombment at Resthaven. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Hosparus. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
