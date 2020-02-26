|
Ann Richey Shallcross
Louisville - Ann Richey Shallcross was born March 14, 1962 in Louisville, KY to Marjorie R. and John C. Shallcross, Sr. She died on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
She attended East Side Academy on the Sacred Heart Campus and Pitt Academy in Crescent Hill. Ann lived for the last several years at Day Spring with many friends and wonderful staff. She worked at several different places and volunteered for Meals on Wheels.
She was preceded in death by her father, John C. Shallcross, Sr.
She is survived by her mother, Marjorie Shallcross; brothers, John C. Shallcross, Jr. and Mark Vernon Shallcross; as well as many friends.
Memorial service for Ann will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane with private burial to follow. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. till time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Day Spring, 3430 Day Spring Court Louisville, KY 40213.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020