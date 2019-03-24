Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Community
7813 Shelbyville Road
Lyndon, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Caskey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Ruth Caskey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ann Ruth Caskey Obituary
Ann Ruth Caskey

Louisville - Ann Ruth Caskey, 92, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019.

Ann was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Community, and a former member of St. Stephen Martyr Parish. She was also retired from Citizens Fidelity Bank.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William L. Caskey Sr., sisters, Geraldine Estill and Sr. Mary Alvin Hafenbreidel, OSU, and grandson, Jonathan Unseld.

Ann is survived by her son, William L. Caskey Jr. (Carol); daughter, Vickie Unseld (Leo); grandchildren, Jeff Unseld, Kevin Caskey (Carrie), Emily Caskey, and Jeremy Unseld, and great grandchildren, Noah and Hope Caskey.

Visitation will be Monday, March 25 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. The funeral mass will be Tuesday at 10:30 am, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Community, 7813 Shelbyville Road, Lyndon. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Mass of the Air. Online condolences can be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now