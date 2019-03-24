|
Ann Ruth Caskey
Louisville - Ann Ruth Caskey, 92, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019.
Ann was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Community, and a former member of St. Stephen Martyr Parish. She was also retired from Citizens Fidelity Bank.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William L. Caskey Sr., sisters, Geraldine Estill and Sr. Mary Alvin Hafenbreidel, OSU, and grandson, Jonathan Unseld.
Ann is survived by her son, William L. Caskey Jr. (Carol); daughter, Vickie Unseld (Leo); grandchildren, Jeff Unseld, Kevin Caskey (Carrie), Emily Caskey, and Jeremy Unseld, and great grandchildren, Noah and Hope Caskey.
Visitation will be Monday, March 25 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. The funeral mass will be Tuesday at 10:30 am, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Community, 7813 Shelbyville Road, Lyndon. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Mass of the Air. Online condolences can be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019