Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Beargrass Christian Church
4100 Shelbyville Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Northcutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Sargent Northcutt


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Sargent Northcutt Obituary
Ann Sargent Northcutt

Louisville - Ann Sargent Northcutt, 89, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on July 17, 1930 and moved to Louisville as a teenager. She graduated from Vanderbilt University with a degree in Business Administration and married in 1952.

Mrs. Northcutt was active in community services including Christian Home, PTA, Louisville Women's Club, DAR, American Red Cross and Highland Mother's Club. She also was an active member of Beargrass Christian Church for over 60 years and served as Sunday school teacher and as President of the Christian Women's Fellowship.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Northcutt; parents, John and Gladys Sargent and sister and brother-in-law, Lelia and Ben Johnson.

Survivors include two daughters, Terry Northcutt (Arthur Noonan) and Leeann Stiles (Mack); six grandchildren, Ben Thomas (Noelle), Ellen Buettner (Jeremiah), Kathryn Thomas (Daniel Maturana), Tristan Stiles (Emily), David Stiles and Isaac Stiles (Stephanie) and seven great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Beargrass Christian Church, 4100 Shelbyville Road with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation 2-5 p.m. on Sunday at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.

Memorial gifts may go to Beargrass Christian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -