Ann Sargent Northcutt
Louisville - Ann Sargent Northcutt, 89, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on July 17, 1930 and moved to Louisville as a teenager. She graduated from Vanderbilt University with a degree in Business Administration and married in 1952.
Mrs. Northcutt was active in community services including Christian Home, PTA, Louisville Women's Club, DAR, American Red Cross and Highland Mother's Club. She also was an active member of Beargrass Christian Church for over 60 years and served as Sunday school teacher and as President of the Christian Women's Fellowship.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Northcutt; parents, John and Gladys Sargent and sister and brother-in-law, Lelia and Ben Johnson.
Survivors include two daughters, Terry Northcutt (Arthur Noonan) and Leeann Stiles (Mack); six grandchildren, Ben Thomas (Noelle), Ellen Buettner (Jeremiah), Kathryn Thomas (Daniel Maturana), Tristan Stiles (Emily), David Stiles and Isaac Stiles (Stephanie) and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Beargrass Christian Church, 4100 Shelbyville Road with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation 2-5 p.m. on Sunday at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.
Memorial gifts may go to Beargrass Christian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019