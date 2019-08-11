Services
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Duncan Memorial Chapel
5600 Old Floydsburg Road
Crestwood, KY
Ann Silliman Wells Obituary
Ann Silliman Wells

Louisville - Ann Silliman Wells, 92, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

She was born on June 17, 1927 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late August and Mathilda (Steier) Silliman. She is also preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law Clarence and Betty Silliman, and brother-in-law Victor Brizendine, Jr.

Ann attended St. Vincent de Paul School and Ursuline Academy. Ann was a devout Catholic. She retired from the Drivers License Bureau in Louisville, KY. In retirement Ann enjoyed volunteering at St. Anthony Hospital and Little Sisters of the Poor.

She enjoyed helping others through her charitable work, loved listening to music and watching U of L, UK and Notre Dame basketball. She will be most remembered for being a loving mother to her children and her beloved dogs.

Ann is survived by her children, Robert Wells, Jr., Mark Wells, David Wells (Robin), Beth Ann Rourke (Tim); grandchildren; Emily Osbourn, Jack Osbourn, Justin Wells; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Wells, Lilly Hutchens; brother, Gerald Silliman (Jane), sister, Mary Rose Brizendine and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).

Her funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Duncan Memorial Chapel (5600 Old Floydsburg Road, Crestwood, KY 40014) with burial to follow at Floydsburg Cemetery.

The family requests that contributions in Ann's memory be made to Hosparus of Louisville, who provided exceptional support for Ann and her family. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
