Ann Skidmore Turner
Louisville - Ann Skidmore Turner passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019 at her Louisville home. She was born December 15, 1933 in Richwood, West Virginia. While obtaining her bachelors degree at Berea College, she met her husband of 62 years, Sam Turner Jr, who passed away 2 years ago. While raising her children she worked at the Hazard Appalachian Regional Hospital, Hazard High School, and directed the Perry County Literacy program. True to her family legacy Ann, was both a gifted teacher and writer, having published poems and short stories. Her years of work with the adult literacy program were performed with the grace and dignity that defined her life. She truly believed in the transformative power of education, and worked to realize that in her community. She loved to sing in choirs , play piano, read, sew, and square dance with Sam.
She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Lisa Turner-Schikler, Dr. Ken Schikler of Louisville, her son, Mark Turner of Belize, her grandchildren: Nathan Turner, Joshua Turner, Maren Schikler, and Allegra Schikler, along with a host of family and friends.
Her memorial will take place on Friday, September 13, at 4 pm at Highland Presbyterian Church in Louisville. Also a memorial will take place on Saturday, September 14, at Hull Memorial Presbyterian Church in Hazard, with visitation at 2 pm and the service following at 3 pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019