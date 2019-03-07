|
|
Ann Stewart Anderson
LOUISVILLE - One of Louisville's premier artists, Ann Stewart Anderson, died March 4 at Hosparus, Norton Pavilion, after a short illness. She was 84 years and 1 day old.
Along with her sisters, Lanier Williams of Portland, Oregon and Mary Anderson of Cambridge, Mass., Ann Stewart was a "PK," a Preacher's Kid, the daughters of Olof Anderson and Martha Ward Jones Anderson. Rev. Anderson led Presbyterian congregations in Lebanon and Richmond, KY., before moving his family to Louisville to head Harvey Browne Memorial Presbyterian Church.
A graduate of Eastern High School and Wellesley College, Ann Stewart, when asked how long she had been an artist said usually, "I don't remember the first time I held a paintbrush." When asked how long it took her to paint a particular painting, she usually replied "All my life." After graduating from Wellesley with an art history degree, she moved to Washington, D.C., "I must have thought I was an heiress," she often said, for the first jobs she found paid so little they could support only an heiress with an independent income. In Washington, she worked at the Corcoran Gallery, and later taught art in the Montgomery County, MD public schools while she earned a master's degree in painting from American University.
In 1966 she moved to Chicago; she was employed by the Art Institute of Chicago, where she quickly rose to become Dean of Students, a position that tempered her spirit and tested her diplomatic skills as she dealt with students involved in the heady days of the late 1960s, including the protests around the Democratic Convention of 1968. After two unsuccessful attempts at applying for the the Mary Elvira Stevens Traveling Fellowship, awarded to Wellesley alumnae, she won the fellowship in 1975, when she was 40. The fellowship is awarded "to persons with good temper and a natural generosity of view when confronted with alien conditions, common sense in observing and comprehending social, economic, and political situations, a strong desire to travel, and a deep love of beauty." Throughout her life she continued to embrace and exhibit all of those qualities.
With the Stevens fellowship Ann Stewart spent a year in Egypt working on a photographic project: she photographed scenes of daily life (plowing, planting, harvesting; making beer and bread and mud-bricks; plucking ducks; fishing with nets in the river delta) as depicted in Pharaonic-era tomb paintings, and then she sought out in contemporary Cairo and Egyptian villages modern-day Egyptians going about similar daily work, often strikingly similar to what was shown three thousand years ago in tomb decoration depicting the bounty of the Nile Valley.
Ann Stewart returned to the states in 1976, just as the King Tut exhibits began touring American museums. She, too, toured the South, lecturing in cities scheduled to exhibit the Tutankhamen treasures, using slides from her project to prepare audiences to better appreciate the art in the show.
Settling temporarily, she thought, back in Louisville in 1977, and needing a job, she interviewed with Tom Pike, (whom she remembered as the annoying younger brother of her old school friend Lindsey), who hired her as Saint Francis High School's first artist-in-residence. There she developed a curriculum challenging students, among other projects, to understand color theory by mixing paint colors to match objects around the school, and to open their eyes and minds to art possibilities around them by creating artwork using found objects discovered within a five-block radius of SFHS's downtown campus. She also started a visiting artist program, inviting local artists with expertise in techniques other than hers, such as sculptor Ed Hamilton and stitchery artist Sunshine Joe Mallard, to teach a unit of their specialty. At Saint Francis High School Ann Stewart also met a fellow founding faculty member, Ron Mikulak; they married in 1981, the first of several faculty marriages inadvertently brought about by matchmaker manqué, Headmaster Tom Pike.
Invited by the Louisville Visual Art Association in 1985 to participate in a project called "Collaborative Effort," overcoming her instinctive timidity with chutzpah, she asked nationally-known artist Judy Chicago to collaborate with her on a feminist art word. The result was the Hot Flash Fan, a large-scale fabric work depicting the losses to and benefits for women of menopause. Ann Stewart recruited dozens of local embroiderers, crocheters, seamstresses and other fabric specialists to lend their expertise in fashioning the piece. The Hot Flash Fan has been exhibited several times, locally and nationally, and is now owned by the Kentucky Foundation for Women.
In 1991 she retired from teaching to become the Executive Director of the Kentucky Foundation for Women, for which she had several times served as a project consultant, a post she held for seven years. During her tenure she supervised the awarding of grants to dozens of feminist artists each year, and oversaw the statewide KFW 10th Anniversary shows that highlighted the work of previous grant recipients in a range of artistic endeavors.
Throughout her life Ann Stewart painted images of women's experience, expressed in a multitude of ways. Bothered by the rash of marriages of young friends and classmates as she remained single, she painted a series of Ugly Brides, all of which sold, except the one which remains one of her husband's favorite works. She painted self-portraits reflected distortedly in shiny objects like teapots and toasters. She painted a series of women in conversation with other women; a series of women shopping; a series of women primping in front of vanity mirrors. A vacation in Sicily, touring the ancient Greek ruins there, inspired in her a renewed interest in Greek mythology, a subject she loved as a girl. The result was a large-scale, 15-foot painting relating the story of Demeter and Persephone, seen as a mother's despair at losing a daughter to marriage; a series of small paintings, arranged in a spiral on the wall, suggesting the trials of Theseus in the labyrinth; a series depicting sisters Helen and Clytemnestra at various stages in their lives; a series exploring the the story of the sacrifice of Iphigenia by her father Agamemnon; and finally the series Mythic Women Juxtaposed, in which she explored the archetypal resonance of women from myth to contemporary women. In that series she paired Aphrodite with Marilyn Monroe, Cassandra (whose prophecies were cursed never to be believed) and Rachel Carson and the Delphic sybil (who gave cryptic advice to petitioners) with Ann Landers, among others.
After a 25th anniversary trip to Barcelona, where she saw how the architect Gaudi used broken crockery as decorative elements in his buildings, she began to make broken dish mosaics, usually depicting women in stylish clothes and extravagant hats. That work led to her last long series that she began when she moved from her spacious Shelby Park studio to a condo in the Highlands. There, in a small but light-filled space, she started to create her WOWs, Wonderful Old Women, paper mosaics depicting older women who refuse to let age diminish their love of display, their interest in fashion, their willingness to be looked at for the strong, independent people they present themselves as. As her husband liked to say in explaining her work, no longer able to paint in oils in a confined space, she painted with paper. She was working on new WOWs the day she entered the hospital with pneumonia and complications from Parkinson's disease. Her studio assistants Laura Devlin and Julie Gorda helped to bring those works to completion, achieving the death that she wished for, to be, like Matisse, working as an artist on her last day.
In addition to her sisters and her husband, Ann Stewart is survived by nieces Emily Williams of Louisville and Molly Williams of Portland, OR, nephew Marshall Wallace (Michele Biscoe) of Somerville, MA and many cousins of various degrees and removes, in Louisville and elsewhere.
A memorial service will be held Friday, March 8, at 11 a.m. at Highland Presbyterian Church, 1011 Cherokee Rd. A reception and visiting with the family will follow immediately in the Fellowship Hall. Gifts in her memory may be made to Kentucky Refugee Ministries or to St. Francis School art department, 233 W. Broadway.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019