Ann Turner Lovelace
Louisville - Ann Turner Lovelace died November 21st at age 79, in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born August 9, 1940 in Jefferson County, Kentucky where she attended local schools, and the University of Kentucky, where she pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma. In the 1950's and 60's she, her mother and a good friend operated The Clothes Horse- the first lady's consignment shop in the area where, business and neighborhood social activities seemed to center. Always busy, it was a Cherokee Triangle Institution for years.
Ann became active in the Louisville Junior League, was head of the Norton Woman's Board, Regent of Farmington Historic Home, member of the National Society of Colonial Dames and subsequently Director of Development for the Visiting Nurse Association. She was Senior Warden at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, member of the Altar Guild and involved directly with Annual Giving.
Tennis, golf and especially travel were a great part of her life over the years, with the South Carolina Beaches a favorite destination. A true "Leo", she always faced the sun with a smile.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Katharine Hewett and Burke Claybrooke Turner, brother Brooke Turner.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Rayman, daughter Katharine Wendy, granddaughter, Katharine Blake and grandson William Benjamin; many nieces and cousins in Louisville and Lexington.
A memorial service will be held after Thanksgiving weekend on Tuesday, December 3rd at 11:00am at St. Luke's Chapel of The Episcopal Church Home Campus, 7504 Westport Rd. Burial will be private. Memorials to Farmington Historic Home or donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1, 2019