Ann Wilson
Fern Creek - Ann McGeorge Wilson, 67, departed this life on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
She was the former Ann McGeorge, born in Pineville, KY, and retired from Jefferson County Board of Education. She was a Sunday School Teacher, Girl Scout leader, softball coach, former member of Fern Creek Baptist Church and present member of Highview Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian Harbin and Bud McGeorge.
She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Bob Wilson; wonderful children, Beth Watkins (Jason) and Rob Wilson (Liera Lansangan, fiancée); precious grandson, Stiles Watkins; brother, Gordon McGeorge (Pam); sister-in-law, B.J. O'Daniel; and numerous special nieces and nephews.
Memorial service is 10am Tuesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Visitation is 1-7pm Monday.
Memorial gifts: KY Humane Society
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020