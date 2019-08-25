|
Ann Y. Pulliam
Louisville - Ann Y. Pulliam passed away on August 19, 2019. She was born in Chatham, Virginia August 5,1927 to Archer L. and Elizabeth "Lizzie" Blair Yeatts. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest S. Pulliam, her parents, her sister, Mary Sue Williams and her brothers, Coma V. and Archer L. Yeatts Jr.
She is survived by her children, Ernest S. Pulliam and Blair P. Colborn. She had one granddaughter, Elizabeth B. Colborn and four great grandchildren, Jeremiah, Aaliyah, Avery and Ryan.
She was a graduate of James Madison University and was the chief dietitian at the VA hospital for over 25 years.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27 from 4-7 p.m. at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 28 at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary at Harvey Browne Presbyterian Church, 311 Browns Lane. A burial will follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Memorial Gifts may be made to the Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019