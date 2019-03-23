|
Ann Zeller
Louisville,Ky - Anne Davin Zeller, 97, of Jeffersonville, IN, died peacefully on March 20th. She was preceded in death by her husband Herman G. Zeller, her parents Robert A. Davin and Corinne McNally Davin, her siblings Mary Davin Amick, Robert M. Davin, William P. Davin (Brother Foster, CFX), Loretta Davin Mudd, and Paul J. Davin, their respective spouses, and by her beloved niece Linda Corya Amick. She is survived by nieces and nephews including Paul Amick (Jean) of Louisville, Bill Amick (Karen) of Howard, OH, and Mary Jane Amick and Jean D. Amick, both of Lexington. She was particularly devoted to her grand niece and nephews Erin Davin Gehlhausen, Mark Amick, Benjamin Amick Mudd, and Nicholas Amick Mudd. Great grandnephews Liam and Grady Amick were the lights of her life. Anne retired from American Commercial Lines (originally Jeffboat) where she met her future husband. She was a civilian employee of the Department of the Navy during World War Two, when Jeffboat was requisitioned for the production of naval ships.
Anne and Herman were founding members of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Jeffersonville, where she served as an office volunteer following her retirement. She and Herman had a wide circle of friends and enjoyed entertaining, traveling, following Notre Dame football, and participating in family activities. There are rumored to be surviving Easter eggs in their yard from decades of family egg hunts.
Anne enjoyed good health throughout her lifetime until suffering a major stroke at age 90. It crippled her left side but made no impression whatsoever on her heart, humor or spirit of determination. She exemplified grace under duress, and even as her body failed she would summon energy to smile, recall a treasured memory, give thanks for her blessings, and whisper I Love You...as she was loved.
Visitation will be held at 10am Tuesday, March 26th at St. Luke's Chapel of the Episcopal Church Home in Louisville, followed by the funeral at 11am and burial in the family plot at Calvary Cemetery. Ratterman Brothers, St. Matthews, was entrusted with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children, the Promise Fund at the Episcopal Church Home, or to her church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019