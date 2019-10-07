Resources
More Obituaries for Anna French
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna and Harry French

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna and Harry French In Memoriam
Anna Ruth French (04/06/30 - 10/16/13)

Harry N. French (07/17/30 - 09/07/02)

Another Autumn is here, and we are reminded of how our Mother, Anna Ruth French and Father, Harry N. French used to look out the window as the leaves fell each year, and they would remark how wonderful it was that they were together for another Fall as they enjoyed their pumpkin pie and coffee.



We love and miss you both!

You are being remembered by,

Your sons, David E. (Denise), Dale, Tommy, your daughter, Patti, cousin, Johnny Perkins (Flossie), all from Louisville, and the rest of the Highland Park Christian Church family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.