Anna Ruth French (04/06/30 - 10/16/13)
Harry N. French (07/17/30 - 09/07/02)
Another Autumn is here, and we are reminded of how our Mother, Anna Ruth French and Father, Harry N. French used to look out the window as the leaves fell each year, and they would remark how wonderful it was that they were together for another Fall as they enjoyed their pumpkin pie and coffee.
We love and miss you both!
You are being remembered by,
Your sons, David E. (Denise), Dale, Tommy, your daughter, Patti, cousin, Johnny Perkins (Flossie), all from Louisville, and the rest of the Highland Park Christian Church family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, 2019